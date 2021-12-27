 Skip to main content
Recap: Pattonville rolls past Lafayette
Pattonville rolled past visiting Lafayette 63-33 Monday.

The Pirates shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of seven shots. Jasmine Gray led Pattonville with 20 points and Zoe Newland added 19. The leading rebounders for Pattonville were Jnylah Curtis (9) and Brooke Boyce (8).

Pattonville (5-2) plays at Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Lafayette (4-5) plays at Clayton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

