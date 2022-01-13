 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Pattonville rolls past Parkway South
Pattonville rolled past visiting Parkway South 65-37 Thursday.

The Pirates shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 15 shots. Jasmine Gray led Pattonville with 23 points, while Zoe Newland finished with 14 and Taylor Montgomery added 10.

Pattonville (11-4) plays at McCluer North on Thursday, January 20 at 6 p.m. Parkway South (6-7) will host Summit on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

