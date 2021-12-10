 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Pattonville rolls past Parkway West
0 comments

Recap: Pattonville rolls past Parkway West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pattonville rolled past visiting Parkway West 62-35 Friday.

The Pirates were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 12 shots. Zoe Newland led the way for Pattonville with 23 points and Jasmine Gray added 13. Siena Snyder was the leading scorer for Parkway West with 9 points. The leading rebounders for Pattonville were Jnylah Curtis (10) and Brooke Boyce (9).

Pattonville (4-2) will host Ladue on Tuesday, January 4 at 6 p.m. Parkway West (4-1) plays at home against Ladue on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News