Recap: Pattonville rolls past Parkway West

Pattonville rolled past visiting Parkway West 62-35 Friday.
The Pirates were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 12 shots. Zoe Newland led the way for Pattonville with 23 points and Jasmine Gray added 13. Siena Snyder was the leading scorer for Parkway West with 9 points. The leading rebounders for Pattonville were Jnylah Curtis (10) and Brooke Boyce (9).
Pattonville (4-2) will host Ladue on Tuesday, January 4 at 6 p.m. Parkway West (4-1) plays at home against Ladue on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
