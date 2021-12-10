Recap: Pattonville rolls past Parkway West

The Pirates were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 12 shots. Zoe Newland led the way for Pattonville with 23 points and Jasmine Gray added 13. Siena Snyder was the leading scorer for Parkway West with 9 points. The leading rebounders for Pattonville were Jnylah Curtis (10) and Brooke Boyce (9).