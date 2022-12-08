Recap: Pattonville rolls past St. Charles West

Pattonville rolled past visiting St. Charles West 59-29 Thursday.
The Pirates dominated the boards, outrebounding the Warriors 38-27. Zoe Newland led the way for Pattonville with 12 points and Jasmine Gray added 11. Elena Scheve was the leading scorer for St. Charles West with 15 points. The leading rebounder for Pattonville was Kennedy Horton (9). The leading rebounder for St. Charles West was Elena Scheve (9)
Pattonville (3-0) plays at Parkway West on Thursday, January 12 at 5:30 a.m. St. Charles West (0-6) will host Francis Howell North on Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m.