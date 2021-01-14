 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Pattonville topples Parkway South
0 comments

Recap: Pattonville topples Parkway South

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Pattonville toppled Parkway South 60-47 Thursday at Parkway South.

The leading scorers for Pattonville were Charlie Heiligenstein (18), Jasmine Gray (15), Cami Stacker (15) and Paige Boyce (10). The leading rebounder for Pattonville was Jasmine Gray (8).

Pattonville (5-10) will host St. Charles on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway South (6-7) goes on the road to play Seckman on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports