Recap: Pattonville topples Parkway South

Pattonville toppled Parkway South 60-47 Thursday at Parkway South.
The leading scorers for Pattonville were Charlie Heiligenstein (18), Jasmine Gray (15), Cami Stacker (15) and Paige Boyce (10). The leading rebounder for Pattonville was Jasmine Gray (8).
Pattonville (5-10) will host St. Charles on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway South (6-7) goes on the road to play Seckman on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
