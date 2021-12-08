Recap: Pattonville tops Holt

Jasmine Gray had a game-high 28 points to lead Pattonville to a 48-37 win over visiting Holt Wednesday.
Zoe Newland also contributed 8 points to Pattonville's win. The leading rebounders for Pattonville were Jnylah Curtis (12) and Jasmine Gray (8).
Pattonville (3-2) hosts Parkway West on Friday at 6 p.m. Holt (1-4) travels to North County on Wednesday, December 15 at 7:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.