Recap: Pattonville tops Lafayette

Pattonville topped Lafayette 57-45 Monday at MICDS.
Brynn Jeffries was the leading scorer for Lafayette with 20 points. The leading rebounder for Lafayette was Brynn Roach (12)
Pattonville (2-6) travels to MICDS on Tuesday at noon. Lafayette (6-5) plays at Kirkwood on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
