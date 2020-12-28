 Skip to main content
Recap: Pattonville tops Lafayette
Pattonville topped Lafayette 57-45 Monday at MICDS.

Brynn Jeffries was the leading scorer for Lafayette with 20 points. The leading rebounder for Lafayette was Brynn Roach (12)

Pattonville (2-6) travels to MICDS on Tuesday at noon. Lafayette (6-5) plays at Kirkwood on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

