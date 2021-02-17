Recap: Pattonville tops McCluer North

Pattonville topped visiting McCluer North 45-35 Wednesday.
Jasmine Gray was the leading scorer for Pattonville with 21 points. The leading rebounder for Pattonville was Jasmine Gray (8).
Pattonville (10-12) hosts Parkway Central on Friday at 7 p.m. McCluer North (0-3) visits Lafayette on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
