 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Pattonville tops McCluer North
0 comments

Recap: Pattonville tops McCluer North

  • 0

Pattonville topped visiting McCluer North 45-35 Wednesday.

Jasmine Gray was the leading scorer for Pattonville with 21 points. The leading rebounder for Pattonville was Jasmine Gray (8).

Pattonville (10-12) hosts Parkway Central on Friday at 7 p.m. McCluer North (0-3) visits Lafayette on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports