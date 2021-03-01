 Skip to main content
Recap: Pattonville triumphs over Hazelwood West
Pattonville triumphed over visiting Hazelwood West 58-19 Monday.

The leading scorers for Pattonville were Jasmine Gray (15), Charlie Heiligenstein (11), Zoe Newland (11) and Cami Stacker (10). The leading rebounder for Pattonville was Charlie Heiligenstein (9).

Pattonville (13-13) goes on the road to play Incarnate Word on Thursday at 6 p.m.

