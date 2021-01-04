Recap: Perryville beats Windsor (Imperial)

Perryville beat visiting Windsor (Imperial) 52-35 Monday.
Cierra Parker was the leading scorer for Windsor (Imperial) with 9 points. The leading rebounder for Windsor (Imperial) was Peyton Montgomery (9)
Perryville (7-3) plays at home against De Soto on Thursday at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (4-6) visits Fox on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
