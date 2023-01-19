Recap: Perryville breezes by Festus StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Perryville breezed by visiting Festus 53-32 Thursday.Perryville (12-5) travels to Sikeston on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Festus (9-8) will host Saxony Lutheran on Monday at 6 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 01-19-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Pickett powers Fort Zumwalt West past Francis Howell in GAC South showdown WELDON SPRING — Heidi Pickett learned the hard way. Kraus sparks Okawville past O’Fallon in Highland Tournament semifinals HIGHLAND — Okawville junior Alayna Kraus was in her comfort zone Thursday, and that spelled big trouble for the O’Fallon Panthers. Alton tops Mater Dei, advances to Highland Tournament title game HIGHLAND — Kiyoko Proctor lurked in the passing lanes on defense. Mater Dei comes alive down stretch to knock off Belleville East HIGHLAND, Ill. — Maris Zurliene never even attempted the move during practice. Girls basketball spotlight: Lutheran St. Charles answers questions during impressive start The Cougars played their first 10 games without an injured standout but grew stronger through the experience. Baird triggers third-period rally to help Timberland capture Warrenton Shootout crown WARRENTON — Madison Baird was beginning to wonder if she would ever get back on a basketball court. Fast start by Davis, Althoff proves too much for Alton Marquette BELLEVILLE — Charleece Davis was in the middle of the action Wednesday. Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 9 STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/16/2023 Large schoolsLast Week1. Alton (20-0)12. O'Fallon (19-3)23. Pattonville (9-1)34. Eureka (11-6)85.… Dahlhoff steps up to help Whitfield restart its season with loss to Edwardsville CREVE COEUR — Caroline Dahlhoff's stat line was unimpressive. Hart delivers on both ends of floor as Mascoutah gets important victory over Highland Bella Hart came up big in the fourth quarter of Mascoutah's conference triumph.