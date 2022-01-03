 Skip to main content
Recap: Perryville handily defeats Windsor (Imperial)
Recap: Perryville handily defeats Windsor (Imperial)

Perryville handily defeated Windsor (Imperial) 58-34 Monday at Windsor (Imperial).

Perryville (5-1) travels to De Soto on Thursday at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (3-6) plays at home against Fox on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

