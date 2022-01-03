Recap: Perryville handily defeats Windsor (Imperial)

-
McLaughlin helps Visitation muscle past Fort Zumwalt East
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
Perryville handily defeated Windsor (Imperial) 58-34 Monday at Windsor (Imperial).
Perryville (5-1) travels to De Soto on Thursday at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (3-6) plays at home against Fox on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.