Recap: Piasa Southwestern downs Bunker Hill

Piasa Southwestern trailed by 11 at halftime and eight after three quarters but rallied for a 49-40 win over Bunker Hill Tuesday at Bunker Hill.

Gracie Darr led Piasa Southwestern with 22 points, while MaCaylin Day finished with 14 and Vivian Zurheide added 13. Taytem Brooks led the way for Bunker Hill with 15 points and Julianna Scroggins added 13.

Piasa Southwestern (2-12) plays at Mount Olive on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Bunker Hill (0-10) plays at home against Gibault on Thursday, January 26 at 6 p.m.

