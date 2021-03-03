 Skip to main content
Recap: Piasa Southwestern triumphs over Staunton
Piasa Southwestern cruised to a 54-21 win over Staunton Wednesday at Staunton.

The leading rebounder for Staunton was Haris Legendre (8)

Piasa Southwestern (8-1) plays at home against Vandalia on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Staunton (1-9) plays at Roxana on Friday at 7 p.m.

