Recap: Piasa Southwestern triumphs over Staunton

Piasa Southwestern cruised to a 54-21 win over Staunton Wednesday at Staunton.
The leading rebounder for Staunton was Haris Legendre (8)
Piasa Southwestern (8-1) plays at home against Vandalia on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Staunton (1-9) plays at Roxana on Friday at 7 p.m.
