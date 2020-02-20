Recap: Pleasant Plains slips past Mater Dei

Pleasant Plains slipped past Mater Dei 40-39 Thursday at Greenville.
Smith led the way for Pleasant Plains with 10 points. Shannon Lampe led the way for Mater Dei with 16 points.
Pleasant Plains (3-1) hosts Quincy Notre Dame on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
