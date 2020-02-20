Recap: Pleasant Plains slips past Mater Dei
0 comments

Recap: Pleasant Plains slips past Mater Dei

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

Pleasant Plains slipped past Mater Dei 40-39 Thursday at Greenville.

Smith led the way for Pleasant Plains with 10 points. Shannon Lampe led the way for Mater Dei with 16 points.

Pleasant Plains (3-1) hosts Quincy Notre Dame on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports