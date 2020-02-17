Recap: Pleasant Plains topples Breese Central

Pleasant Plains toppled visiting Breese Central 51-37 Monday.
Smith led Pleasant Plains with 16 points, while Jachino finished with 13 and Hergenrother added 12.
Pleasant Plains (2-1) visits Mater Dei on Thursday at 7 p.m.
