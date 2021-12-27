 Skip to main content
Recap: Potosi beats Festus
Recap: Potosi beats Festus

Potosi beat Festus 52-34 Monday at Park Hills Central.

Josie Allen led the way for Festus with 10 points.

Potosi (2-0) visits South Iron on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Festus (7-3) plays at Arcadia Valley on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

