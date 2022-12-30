Recap: Potosi defeats Festus StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Potosi defeated Festus 45-40 Friday at Park Hills Central.Potosi (4-2) travels to Sullivan on Thursday at 7 p.m. Festus (6-5) plays at home against De Soto on Monday at 7 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 12-30-2022 Potosi Central Travel Hill STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Potts helps Incarnate Word to another Visitation Christmas championship TOWN AND COUNTRY — Natalie Potts felt right at home Wednesday night. Incarnate Word rolls to 75th successive win thanks to strong defensive effort TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kaylynn Janes looked at the scoreboard and did a double take. Properly motivated Breese Central gains revenge with win over Highland MASCOUTAH — Breese Central junior Kaydence Schroeder needed a little motivation. Alton continues record-setting roll with win over O'Fallon in Mascoutah final MASCOUTAH — Deserea Howard wanted to keep the talk to a minimum. Gray embraces leadership role to help Pattonville off to strong start MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Jasmine Gray had her mind focused on the game. Pattonville clamps down on defense, runs away from Civic Memorial TOWN AND COUNTRY — Pattonville’s girls basketball team put Civic Memorial into a deep freeze Monday. Auringer leads Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central, into tournament final O'FALLON, Mo. — Lutheran St. Charles girls basketball coach Erin Luttschwager knew Ally Auringer had a breakout shooting performance in her. Freshman duo power Lutheran St. Charles to St. Dominic Tourney title OFALLON, Mo. — Lutheran St. Charles freshman Kyrii Franklin cleared her mind while her coaches and fans lost theirs. Starks uses long-range bombs to help John Burroughs roll past Parkway South TOWN AND COUNTRY — John Burroughs senior Sydney Starks was all aces as a 3-point shooter Monday night. Kisgen guides Freeburg past Nashville, into quarterfinal round of Mascoutah Invitational MASCOUTAH — Kylie Kisgen wore her battle scar with pride.