Principia fell behind visiting Metro 26-26 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 41-36 win Friday.

Lindsey Gordon was the leading scorer for Principia with 14 points and Ellie Church added 10. The leading rebounders for Principia were Natalie Hardy (24) and Shirlynn Ouma (10).

Principia (6-7) will host North Point on Thursday, January 26 at 5:30 p.m. Metro (7-8) plays at home against Jennings on Wednesday at 6 p.m.