Ellie Church had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Principia over visiting Valley Park 37-29 Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Principia was Natalie Hardy with 10 points. The other leading rebounder for Principia was Shirlynn Ouma (10).

Principia (2-3) plays at home against Crossroads College Prep on Friday at 6 p.m. Valley Park (1-3) will host Metro on Friday at 4:30 p.m.