 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Principia rolls past Northwest Academy
0 comments

Recap: Principia rolls past Northwest Academy

  • 0

Principia rolled past visiting Northwest Academy 55-26 Monday.

The Panthers dominated the boards, outrebounding the Hornets 49-31. Aria McMullin was the leading scorer for Principia with 15 points. The leading rebounders for Principia were Makenna Kibbe (14) and Ellie Church (8).

Principia (2-9) goes on the road to play Westminster on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Northwest Academy (0-9) visits Miller Career on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: A great stat to show Yadier Molina’s offensive importance (yes, offensive) to the Cardinals​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports