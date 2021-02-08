Recap: Principia rolls past Northwest Academy

Principia rolled past visiting Northwest Academy 55-26 Monday.
The Panthers dominated the boards, outrebounding the Hornets 49-31. Aria McMullin was the leading scorer for Principia with 15 points. The leading rebounders for Principia were Makenna Kibbe (14) and Ellie Church (8).
Principia (2-9) goes on the road to play Westminster on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Northwest Academy (0-9) visits Miller Career on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
