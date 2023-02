Ellie Church had 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead Principia over visiting Riverview Gardens 45-12 Thursday.

The Panthers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 15 shots. Natalie Hardy also contributed 8 points to Principia's win.

Principia (10-12) goes on the road to play Thomas Jefferson on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Riverview Gardens (3-17) plays at home against Normandy on Friday at 4 p.m.