Red Bud defeated New Athens 44-39 Monday at New Athens.

Mallory Kimbrell led the way for New Athens with 15 points and Kaylee Juenger added 11. The leading rebounder for New Athens was Mallory Kimbrell (8)

Red Bud (13-15) goes on the road to play Sparta on Tuesday at 5 p.m. New Athens (10-13) plays at home against Lebanon, Illinois on Thursday at 6 p.m.