Recap: Red Bud handily defeats Dupo

Red Bud handily defeated Dupo 45-22 Monday at Dupo.
Dupo struggled handling the ball committing 18 turnovers. Red Bud turned the ball over seven times. Hannah Sievers led Red Bud with 16 points, while Addi Dilley finished with 14 and Lyla Hess added 11. Octavia Heidelberg was the leading scorer for Dupo with 9 points.
Red Bud (3-1) plays at Steeleville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Dupo (3-1) visits Father McGivney on Tuesday, November 30 at 6 p.m.
