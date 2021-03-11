 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Red Bud handily defeats New Athens
0 comments

Recap: Red Bud handily defeats New Athens

  • 0

Hannah Sievers posted 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead Red Bud past New Athens 47-24 Thursday at New Athens.

Also finishing in double figures for Red Bud was Olivia Carle with 19 points.

Red Bud (8-6) plays at home against Okawville on Saturday at 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports