Recap: Ritenour rolls past Jennings

Ritenour rolled past Jennings 43-16 Wednesday at Jennings.
Jasmine Johnson led the way for Ritenour with 23 points and Karalynn Payne added 12. The leading rebounder for Ritenour was Jasmine Johnson (8).
Ritenour (2-1) travels to McCluer on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Jennings (1-4) will host McCluer North on Wednesday, December 15 at 5:30 p.m.
