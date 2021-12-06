 Skip to main content
Recap: Ritenour triumphs over Maplewood-RH
Ritenour cruised to a 37-6 win over visiting Maplewood-RH Monday.

Tyler Frost led Ritenour with 16 points and Jasmine Johnson added 10. The leading rebounder for Ritenour was Tyler Frost (8).

Ritenour (1-1) goes on the road to play Jennings on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Maplewood-RH (0-3) hosts Crossroads College Prep on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

