Recap: Ritenour triumphs over Maplewood-RH

Ritenour cruised to a 37-6 win over visiting Maplewood-RH Monday.
-
Boulay's buzzer-beater lifts Eureka over Hickman in Troy tournament girls final
-
St. Joseph's capitalizes on height advantage, tops Owensville in Marquette tournament final
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason
-
Gum helps Waterloo reverse trend with win over Triad
-
Box: Incarnate Word 80, Cor Jesu 19
Tyler Frost led Ritenour with 16 points and Jasmine Johnson added 10. The leading rebounder for Ritenour was Tyler Frost (8).
Ritenour (1-1) goes on the road to play Jennings on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Maplewood-RH (0-3) hosts Crossroads College Prep on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.