Recap: Riverview Gardens rolls past Ritenour

-
St. Charles West uses improved supporting cast to slip past Lutheran North
-
Zensen pours in career high of 36 points as Parkway West tops Parkway South
-
Speiser fends off nerves to lead Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central
-
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles downs MICDS
-
Box: St. Joseph's 44, Fort Zumwalt West 40
Riverview Gardens rolled past Ritenour 49-20 Thursday at Ritenour.
Riverview Gardens (4-3) hosts University City on Friday at 4 p.m. Ritenour (0-1) plays at home against Maplewood-RH on Monday.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.