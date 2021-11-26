 Skip to main content
Recap: Riverview Gardens triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience
Riverview Gardens cruised to a 49-17 win over Medicine and Bioscience Friday at Medicine and Bioscience.

Riverview Gardens (2-2) travels to Festus on Monday at 4 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-3) will host McKinley on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

