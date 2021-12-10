 Skip to main content
Recap: Riverview Gardens triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience
Precious Barry had a game-high 31 points to lead Riverview Gardens to a 58-18 win over visiting Medicine and Bioscience Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Riverview Gardens was Amonye Allen with 22 points.

Riverview Gardens (6-6) goes on the road to play Hazelwood East on Thursday, January 6 at 5:30 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-8) hosts Gateway STEM on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

