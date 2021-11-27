Recap: Rock Bridge beats St. Joseph's

-
Keel finds range as O'Fallon rolls past Alton Marquette in Shootout Series
-
Vashon fights off late Belleville West rally to record first victory of season
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason
-
Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Nicastro takes pride in helping put St. Charles West back on map
-
Recap: St. Charles West triumphs over St. Charles
Rock Bridge beat St. Joseph's 42-24 Saturday at St. Joseph's.
St. Joseph's (0-2) will host Lafayette on Monday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.