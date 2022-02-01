Recap: Rock Bridge triumphs over Cor Jesu

Rock Bridge cruised to a 50-19 win over visiting Cor Jesu Tuesday.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Rock Bridge cruised to a 50-19 win over visiting Cor Jesu Tuesday.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
St. Charles West holds off Orchard Farm 41-38 in a GAC North showdown. It was the Eagles first loss of the season.
Civic Memorial hit nine 3-point shots to knock off Triad 56-47 in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest on Thursday. Olivia Durbin scored 16 points for the winners.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Defense has been the calling card all season for the Fort Zumwalt West High girls basketball team, and it was again Tuesday night.
Bombers score final 10 points and move into position to claim their first league crown since 2004.
O'FALLON, Ill. — Nick Knolhoff got his wish.
Safiyah Reed passed the 1,000-point mark for her career in leading STEAM Academy to a 63-54 win over St. Dominic on Wednesday. She had a game-high 30 points.
Clayton senior Izzy Ross had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Greyhounds to a 55-18 win over Parkway North on Thursday. Clayton captured the crown in the fourth-team Clayton Round-Robin with three successive wins.
GLEN CARBON — Waterloo High junior forward Norah Gum sailed toward the basket on the way to what could have been another easy two points Monda…
CHESTERFIELD — Erinn Porter just felt like she had to do something to turn around her fortunes.
Francis Howell senior Libby Brewster is third in the area in scoring at 23.5 points per game. She is in line to hit the 1,000-point mark for her career this week.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.