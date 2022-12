Brooke Elston notched 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Rosati-Kain over DuBourg 37-28 Sunday at Missouri State University.

Also finishing in double figures for Rosati-Kain was Tedda Bock with 10 points. The other leading rebounder for Rosati-Kain was Lauren Grebing (8).

Rosati-Kain (1-2) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Monday, December 19 at 6:30 p.m. DuBourg (1-2) goes on the road to play Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday at 6 p.m.