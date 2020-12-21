Recap: Rosati-Kain downs Liberty (Wentzville)

Rosati-Kain trailed by 11 at halftime and four after three quarters but rallied for a 39-32 win over Liberty (Wentzville) Monday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Toni Patterson was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 14 points and Alyssa Frey added 10.
Rosati-Kain (3-3) goes on the road to play Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-5) hosts Trinity on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
