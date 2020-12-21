 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Rosati-Kain downs Liberty (Wentzville)
0 comments

Recap: Rosati-Kain downs Liberty (Wentzville)

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year

Rosati-Kain trailed by 11 at halftime and four after three quarters but rallied for a 39-32 win over Liberty (Wentzville) Monday at Liberty (Wentzville).

Toni Patterson was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 14 points and Alyssa Frey added 10.

Rosati-Kain (3-3) goes on the road to play Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-5) hosts Trinity on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports