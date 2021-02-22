Recap: Rosati-Kain downs Mehlville

Rosati-Kain downed visiting Mehlville 43-36 Monday.
Free throw shooting was key to the Kougars win. Rosati-Kain connected on 16 of 30 attempts, while the Panthers made just eight of 14. Hanna Al-Baaj led Rosati-Kain with 9 points, while Jaynie Chatman finished with 8 and Katie O'Connell added 8. Gabby Moen led Mehlville with 8 points. The leading rebounders for Rosati-Kain were Katie O'Connell (10) and Hanna Al-Baaj (9).
Rosati-Kain (15-7) travels to Villa Duchesne on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Mehlville (8-10) plays at home against Ritenour on Tuesday at 6 p.m.