Recap: Rosati-Kain edges Windsor (Imperial)

Rosati-Kain edged visiting Windsor (Imperial) 52-50 Wednesday.

Mya Bethany led the way for Rosati-Kain with 19 points.

Rosati-Kain (9-13) hosts DuBourg on Thursday at 6 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (8-13) hosts Bayless on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

