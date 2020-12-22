 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Rosati-Kain gets by Northwest Cedar Hill
0 comments

Recap: Rosati-Kain gets by Northwest Cedar Hill

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year

Rosati-Kain got by Northwest Cedar Hill 47-44 Tuesday at Liberty (Wentzville).

Jenna Roth led the way for Northwest Cedar Hill with 13 points and Sarah Roth added 11.

Rosati-Kain (4-3) goes on the road to play DuBourg on Monday, January 11 at 7:15 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-4) travels to North County on Monday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports