Recap: Rosati-Kain handily defeats Liberty (Wentzville)

Rosati-Kain handily defeated Liberty (Wentzville) 48-25 Monday at Liberty (Wentzville).
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster's Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury
-
Marquette rallies from 19 down to knock off John Burroughs in Viz Tournament thriller
-
Eureka charges back to knock off Life For Life in OT at Visitation Tournament
-
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 3
-
Webster Groves uses tower power to roll past Kirkwood
Jaynie Chatman led the way for Rosati-Kain with 11 points and Brooke Elston added 10. The leading rebounder for Rosati-Kain was Brooke Elston (9).
Rosati-Kain (1-5) goes on the road to play Affton on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-6) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.