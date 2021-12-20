 Skip to main content
Recap: Rosati-Kain handily defeats Liberty (Wentzville)
Rosati-Kain handily defeated Liberty (Wentzville) 48-25 Monday at Liberty (Wentzville).

Jaynie Chatman led the way for Rosati-Kain with 11 points and Brooke Elston added 10. The leading rebounder for Rosati-Kain was Brooke Elston (9).

Rosati-Kain (1-5) goes on the road to play Affton on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-6) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

