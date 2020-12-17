Recap: Rosati-Kain handily defeats Trinity

Rosati-Kain handily defeated visiting Trinity 45-20 Thursday.
The Kougars shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Hanna Al-Baaj led Rosati-Kain with 14 points and Jaynie Chatman added 11. The leading rebounder for Rosati-Kain was Jasmyn Mitchell (10).
Rosati-Kain (2-3) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Trinity (0-8) goes on the road to play Northwest Cedar Hill on Monday at 5 p.m.
