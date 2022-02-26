 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Rosati-Kain tops Affton

Ella Grebing posted 12 points and 12 rebounds to propel Rosati-Kain past visiting Affton 39-29 Saturday.

Jaynie Chatman also contributed 9 points to Rosati-Kain's win. The other leading rebounder for Rosati-Kain was Brooke Elston (10).

News