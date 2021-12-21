 Skip to main content
Recap: Rosati-Kain triumphs over Affton
Rosati-Kain cruised to a 53-19 win over Affton Tuesday at Liberty (Wentzville).

Brooke Elston led Rosati-Kain with 12 points, while Lauren Grebing finished with 10 and Kyleigh Patrick added 10. The leading rebounders for Rosati-Kain were Brooke Elston (8) and Kyleigh Patrick (8).

Rosati-Kain (2-5) hosts Lutheran St. Charles on Thursday, January 13 at 6 p.m. Affton (1-7) plays at home against Gateway Science Academy on Friday, January 7.

