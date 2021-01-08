 Skip to main content
Recap: Rosati-Kain triumphs over Villa Duchesne
Rosati-Kain triumphed over visiting Villa Duchesne 54-12 Friday.

Mya Bethany led Rosati-Kain with 12 points, while Hanna Al-Baaj finished with 11 and Jaynie Chatman added 10. The leading rebounder for Rosati-Kain was Jasmyn Mitchell (8).

Rosati-Kain (6-4) goes on the road to play DuBourg on Monday at 7:15 p.m. Villa Duchesne (0-4) plays at Ursuline on Tuesday, January 19 at 6 p.m.

