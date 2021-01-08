Recap: Rosati-Kain triumphs over Villa Duchesne

Rosati-Kain triumphed over visiting Villa Duchesne 54-12 Friday.
-
Francis Howell Central shakes off rust to get by St. Charles West in overtime
-
Vashon's Simmons shows no fear in win over Lutheran North
-
Girls basketball notebook: Breden makes tough choice to leave Jerseyville, start career at McKendree
-
Oetting sisters face off in Francis Howell North's win over St. Charles
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 5
Mya Bethany led Rosati-Kain with 12 points, while Hanna Al-Baaj finished with 11 and Jaynie Chatman added 10. The leading rebounder for Rosati-Kain was Jasmyn Mitchell (8).
Rosati-Kain (6-4) goes on the road to play DuBourg on Monday at 7:15 p.m. Villa Duchesne (0-4) plays at Ursuline on Tuesday, January 19 at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.