Recap: Salem, Illinois triumphs over Wood River
Salem, Illinois cruised to a 49-15 win over visiting Wood River Tuesday.

The Wildcats were effective from the free throw line making 12 of 23. Alesia Keller led the way for Salem, Illinois with 11 points and Avery Bass added 10. Emily Johnson led the way for Wood River with 8 points.

Salem, Illinois (2-8) will host Roxana on Thursday, January 6 at 6 p.m. Wood River (4-8) hosts Freeburg on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

