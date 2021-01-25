 Skip to main content
Recap: Saxony Lutheran topples Fox
Recap: Saxony Lutheran topples Fox

Saxony Lutheran toppled visiting Fox 51-38 Monday.

Saxony Lutheran (1-0) plays at Jackson on Thursday at 7 p.m. Fox (5-9) visits Blue Knights on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

