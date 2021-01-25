Recap: Saxony Lutheran topples Fox

-
Whitfield pushes win streak to six games by pulling away from St. Joseph's
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7
-
Vashon passes first big test with win over Webster Groves
-
Incarnate Word runs winning streak to 24 with one-sided victory over Westminster
-
Recap: California triumphs over O'Fallon Christian
Saxony Lutheran toppled visiting Fox 51-38 Monday.
Saxony Lutheran (1-0) plays at Jackson on Thursday at 7 p.m. Fox (5-9) visits Blue Knights on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.