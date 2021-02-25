 Skip to main content
Recap: Seckman beats Mehlville
Seckman beat visiting Mehlville 48-31 Thursday.

Abby Coe led Seckman with 18 points. Gabby Moen led the way for Mehlville with 9 points.

Seckman (4-16) plays at Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Mehlville (8-11) goes on the road to play Lindbergh on Saturday at 1 p.m.

