Recap: Seckman downs Blue Knights

Seckman downed Blue Knights 56-47 Saturday at Hillsboro.
Daily performances
Abby Coe led Seckman with 18 points, while Ally Jones finished with 16 and Sara Larkin added 11.
Seckman (3-12) goes on the road to play Oakville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Blue Knights (2-7) visits Winfield on Tuesday, February 23 at 6:30 p.m.
