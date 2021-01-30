 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Seckman downs Blue Knights
0 comments

Recap: Seckman downs Blue Knights

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Seckman downed Blue Knights 56-47 Saturday at Hillsboro.

Abby Coe led Seckman with 18 points, while Ally Jones finished with 16 and Sara Larkin added 11.

Seckman (3-12) goes on the road to play Oakville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Blue Knights (2-7) visits Winfield on Tuesday, February 23 at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports