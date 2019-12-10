Makayla Parton had 27 points and 11 rebounds to propel Seckman past visiting Lindbergh 63-41 Tuesday.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Flyers loss to the Jaguars. The Flyers made only 3-10 (30 percent), while the Jaguars connected on 13 of 22. Also finishing in double figures for Seckman was Abby Townsend with 12 points. Taylar Headrick led the way for Lindbergh with 14 points and Hannah Wymer added 10.
Seckman (3-1) plays at home against Jefferson on Thursday, December 19 at 5:30 p.m. Lindbergh (2-2) visits Cor Jesu on Friday at 7 p.m.