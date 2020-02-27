Recap: Seckman topples Mehlville
Seckman toppled Mehlville 45-32 Thursday at Mehlville.

Makayla Moore led the way for Mehlville with 9 points and Lilly Tremusini added 8.

Seckman (15-8) visits Jackson on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Mehlville (5-18) plays at Fox on Saturday at noon.

