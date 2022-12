Jamison Spreck posted 18 points and 17 rebounds to propel Seckman over Maplewood-RH 53-13 Monday at Maplewood-RH.

Also finishing in double figures for Seckman was Emma Robinson with 11 points. The other leading rebounder for Seckman was Avery Kube (8).

Seckman (3-3) will host Fox on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Maplewood-RH (1-2) goes on the road to play Gateway STEM on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.