 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Sikeston rolls past Festus

  • 0

Sikeston rolled past visiting Festus 71-42 Monday.

Josie Allen led the way for Festus with 14 points.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News